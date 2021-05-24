General Hospital Promo: Drama Reaches a Boiling Point

General Hospital Spoiler Promo for the week of May 24-28, 2021

Steve Burton, Kelly Thiebaud

Here's the latest General Hospital spoiler promo!

Carly (Laura Wright) gets her ducks in a row, but will her scheme pay off?

Brando (Johnny Wactor) decides it's to side with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and ditch Cyrus (Jeff Kober), who gives Peter (Wes Ramsey) some advice.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) takes a deep dive in her chat with Sasha and pops the question.

“Mike” (Maurice Benard) worries that Nina (Cynthia Watros) is in hot water and blames it all on Elijah (Dan White).

Jason (Steve Burton) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) get closer.

Check out the General Hospital spoiler promo below!