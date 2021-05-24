Kelly Ripa Says All My Children Was "Willing to Pay The Man More Than The Woman"
During her decades-long career in the entertainment industry, Kelly Ripa has achieved plenty of highs. However, given the experience she now has, Ripa would have done a few things differently in retrospect. In a new interview with Bustle, the actress and host discussed what bothered her at All My Children.
Asked how she is different now than she was in her 20s, she said:
I'm less tolerant, but in a really productive way. I've certainly, as my children got older, I grew to have more patience for them. And then you grow completely impatient with other things, like misogyny, with being underpaid in your workspace.
Asked for clarification, Ripa explained:
I watched my husband [Mark Consuelos] who had no acting experience when he got his job at All My Children, much the same way I had no acting experience. But I got my job in 1990 and I think he got his job in '95. And he was paid more than me immediately. It was immediate. I just couldn't believe how quickly they were willing to pay the man more than the woman.
She added:
It's bothered me ever since. I've earned everything I've had over the course of 30 years of working for the same company, whereas I think that men still don't have an understanding of how hard women have to work to have the opportunity to say this statement that I'm saying right now. And that will no doubt get blowback. People will say, 'Oh, but she earns such a good living.' Yeah, I do, because I really worked hard for it.