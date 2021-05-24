Kelly Ripa Says All My Children Was "Willing to Pay The Man More Than The Woman"

Steven Bergman Photography

During her decades-long career in the entertainment industry, Kelly Ripa has achieved plenty of highs. However, given the experience she now has, Ripa would have done a few things differently in retrospect. In a new interview with Bustle, the actress and host discussed what bothered her at All My Children.

Asked how she is different now than she was in her 20s, she said:

I'm less tolerant, but in a really productive way. I've certainly, as my children got older, I grew to have more patience for them. And then you grow completely impatient with other things, like misogyny, with being underpaid in your workspace.

Asked for clarification, Ripa explained:

I watched my husband [Mark Consuelos] who had no acting experience when he got his job at All My Children, much the same way I had no acting experience. But I got my job in 1990 and I think he got his job in '95. And he was paid more than me immediately. It was immediate. I just couldn't believe how quickly they were willing to pay the man more than the woman.

She added: