Steven Bergman Photography

On the May 21 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam's (Scott Clifton) conscience finally got the best of him. The heir to the Spencer Communications publishing conglomerate confessed to his wife Hope (Annika Noelle) that he was the culprit behind Vinny's (Joe LoCicero) death after the two reunited from their estrangement. It seemed as though life was starting to look up for Hope; she did take Liam back after he had that drunken one-night stand with her stepsister/rival Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

With this newest bombshell dropped right into her lap by Liam, will this be the end of Hope's marriage? TV Insider spoke with Noelle to get the intel.

Liam confessed after Hope took him back over his one-night stand with Steffy. Would it have made a difference if he had told her before? It certainly would have jolted her and given her reason for pause, but I don’t think it would have turned into a big problem if she’d heard about it sooner. She would have encouraged him to go to the police sooner. Had Hope known sooner it might not have turned into this cover-up with Bill [Don Diamont] trying to make things right.

Will Liam's truth telling spark Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) quest for revenge or to go after Hope once again? Noelle discusses her thoughts on the newly reformed Forrester Creations designer.

I keep waiting for Thomas to show a dark side; however, it appears that he’s truly turned over a leaf. So far, yes. From everything we’ve seen, and what’s been written, Thomas is trying to be a better man. However, I’m very curious if we’ll see something come out in the future with Thomas.

Wonder if Thomas will snap hearing what Liam did to his bestie Vinny? Noelle also touched upon the new fashions that have set tongues wagging with viewers.