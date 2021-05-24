Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Nikki comes to visit Victor and they are having a little discussion about Amanda’s father. He saw a picture and realized they had met before. Nikki is confused. Victor explains that he didn’t remember the name Richard, but recognized his face and knew him as Rick.

Victor goes on to explain to Nikki how they had a conversation because he got a girl pregnant in college and she gave the baby to an orphanage. Richard knew of Victor’s history. Amanda thought Victor had fired him or blackmailed him, which irked Victor. In fact, he offered to help him, but he died some time after their conversation. He thinks Amanda was very much impacted by what he told her.

Across town, Amanda is trying to reach Naya, but with no success. Devon is trying to be supportive, but Amanda is shooketh. She thinks if her father hadn’t died, he could have found her and Hilary. Whoever took his life stole their future. She’s going to make whoever it is pay.

