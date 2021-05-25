48th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released the complete list for the nominations for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards today. The telecast for the event is slated to air June 25.
General Hospital nabbed the most nominations with 21, followed by Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless with 11 nominations each and The Bold and the Beautiful with nine nominations.
Check out the following to see if your favorite actors, actresses, and daytime dramas received nods!
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos - General Hospital
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan - General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis - Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri - General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson - The Young and the Restless
Genie Francis as Laura Collins - General Hospital
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis - General Hospital
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick - General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron - The Young and the Restless
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali - Days of Our Lives
Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller - General Hospital
Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford - General Hospital
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra - The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer - The Bold and the Beautiful
Max Gail as Mike Corbin - General Hospital
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton - The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault - General Hospital
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine - General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford - General Hospital
Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady - Days of Our Lives
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman - The Young and the Restless
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait - General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson - General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series
Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton - General Hospital
George DelHoyo as Orpheus - Days of Our Lives
Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton - General Hospital
Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux - Days of Our Lives
Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor - Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS June 25 at 8 PM EST