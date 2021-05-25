48th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released the complete list for the nominations for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards today. The telecast for the event is slated to air June 25.

General Hospital nabbed the most nominations with 21, followed by Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless with 11 nominations each and The Bold and the Beautiful with nine nominations.

Check out the following to see if your favorite actors, actresses, and daytime dramas received nods!

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos - General Hospital

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan - General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis - Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri - General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson - The Young and the Restless

Genie Francis as Laura Collins - General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis - General Hospital

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick - General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron - The Young and the Restless

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali - Days of Our Lives

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller - General Hospital

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford - General Hospital

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra - The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer - The Bold and the Beautiful

Max Gail as Mike Corbin - General Hospital

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton - The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault - General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine - General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford - General Hospital

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady - Days of Our Lives

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman - The Young and the Restless

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait - General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson - General Hospital

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series

Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton - General Hospital

George DelHoyo as Orpheus - Days of Our Lives

Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton - General Hospital

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux - Days of Our Lives

Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor - Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS June 25 at 8 PM EST