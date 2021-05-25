Daytime Emmy Award Nominees For Two Categories Announced

Author:
Publish date:
Daytime Emmys 2

ET.com got the Daytime Emmys off to a jump start when two categories were announced, Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The nominees for Outstanding Talk Show Host are: Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show); Sean Evans (Hot Ones); Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager (Today Show with Hoda and Jenna); Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show); and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest (LIVE with Kelly and Ryan).

The nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series are: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, The Bold and the Beautiful); Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, The Young and the Restless); and from General Hospital, Genie Francis (Laura), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), and Finola Hughes (Anna/Alex).

Look for the next group of the nominees to be released Tuesday, May 25 via the Daytime Emmys official Twitter account.  

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

47th daytime emmy logo
Soaps

NATAS Announces Presenters For This Year's Daytime Emmy Awards Show

emmy
Talk Shows

WATCH: Veteran Game and Talk Shows Battle Newcomers for Daytime Emmy Awards

Steve Harvey
Game Shows

Family Feud Tops Daytime Syndicated Ratings

hoda-jenna-kathie lee
Talk Shows

WATCH: Kathie Lee Gifford Makes Appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna