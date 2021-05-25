Ellen DeGeneres Buys Back Historic Home for $14.3 Million

A few months after listing her Beverly Hills mansion, Ellen DeGeneres has snapped up a familiar property. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian has bought back Rancho San Leandro, a sprawl in Montecito, California, that DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi previously flipped. 

In September 2017, the couple bought Rancho San Leandro for $7.2 million. They renovated and sold it less than a year later, to tech mogul Sean Rad, for $11 million. Now, DeGeneres has bought it back for $14.3 million.

The historic estate dates back to the 1850s and is now located in a gated community. Covering six acres, Rancho San Leandro includes a 3000-square foot hacienda  with a massive great room. The property, complete with equestrian facilities, is next to one of Oprah Winfrey's homes. 

