In 2021, Mary Beth Evans is celebrating 35 years playing Kayla on Days of Our Lives. In a two-part Soap Hub interview, the Daytime Emmy winner looked back on some of her fondest Salem memories and her character's epic love story with Patch (Stephen Nichols).

One major obstacle facing Patch and Kayla came when the former went deaf. Evans remembered:

Yes. A woman came in and taught us sign language. It wasn’t to where we were fluent, but she helped us with our scripts so that we could communicate what was in them. Stephen and I were so immersed and so committed. We still are. It seems like scenes were longer back then.

The "Stayla" wedding boosted DAYS to top of the ratings heap, Evans recalled:

Back then, Stephen and I won these awards from Daytime TV magazine. I remember standing there with Stephen on the Sunset Gower Studios, getting our pictures taken with our awards. I remember thinking I need to stop and appreciate this because it’s so special. I don’t know if I truly did though. Everything happens so fast.

