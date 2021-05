Richard Steinmetz Heads to Days of Our Lives in "Terrific Role"

Multi-soap alum Richard Steinmetz is joining Days of Our Lives. The actor (ex-Joe Scully, Jr., General Hospital; ex-Martin Fitzgerald, Passions; ex-Jeff Hartman, Loving) said on Facebook that he's headed to Salem.

Steinmetz shared:

One of Salem's staples is Galen Gering, who also played Martin's son Luis on Passions. Will there be a Lopez-Fitzgerald reunion on DAYS? Tune in to find out!