Tamron Hall to Host ABC Special Tonight on Anniversary of George Floyd Murder

Tamron Hall is set to host an ABC News special tonight, along with T.J. Holmes. Called After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special, the hour-long program will look at how the May 25, 2020 killing of George Floyd galvanized the nation to demand change regarding police brutality against Black individuals. The show will also discuss the next steps for America after the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict.

Holmes and Hall will take viewers from Minneapolis to Houston and examine how this tragedy inspired activism in America and worldwide. The journalists will also provide insights into the life and times of George Floyd before his murder.

Hall and Holmes will conduct interviews with numerous guests, including members of the Floyd family, Reverend Al Sharpton, actor Kendrick Sampson, activist and Until Freedom co-founder Tamika D. Mallory, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Attorney, journalist, and The View co-host Sunny Hostin will also appear, while musician Aloe Blacc will perform. A Soul of a Nation airs tonight, May 25, at 10 PM EST on ABC. It will also be available for viewing next day and on Hulu.