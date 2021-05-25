WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Clash With Meghan McCain Over Hate Crime Media Coverage

Who knew speaking about hate crimes would be a topic to clash over on The View? On Monday's show, the women discussed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) comments regarding the mask mandate in the House of Representatives.

Taylor Greene compared those who didn't wear the mask to the treatment Jews received during the Holocaust. The women were all united and lit into her remarks, but Meghan McCain wondered why this was a "Hot Topic" discussion this week when she tried to bring up the uptick in hate crimes against Jews last week.

McCain went on a rant, saying:

I would love if the energy that is being put on one crazy woman in Congress — and by the way, if she is the face of the Republicans, then the Squad is the face of the Democrats — I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy onto what's happening on the left, because quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled. Anti-Semitism is a huge problem everywhere in this country.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg agreed, tried to cut to commercial break due to lack of time, and informed McCain when they returned she would let her continue the discussion.

A furious McCain yelled over Goldberg's announcement and remarked, "Why are you cutting me off?!"

Goldberg fired back heatedly and informed McCain she was "cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan!"

Once they returned from break McCain continued with her point and stated she "just wish[es] we could bring that same energy towards hate crimes directed towards Jewish people as we do with every other minority, which we should."

Her remarks didn't sit well with co-host Joy Behar, who told McCain she "resent" the comment she made because she's been doing that for years being on the show, with Goldberg also chiming in, saying they all bring up their disdain for all hate crimes. Behar told McCain:

I mean, I've been talking about anti-Semitism on this show for 25 freaking years. Don't tell me what I'm supposed to be saying, Meghan, okay? You do your thing, we do ours.

McCain clapped back and stated:

I'm not telling you what you're supposed to say. I'm well aware we do separate things on this show, Joy, okay?. And I know you've been here 25 years and I've been here four.

