ABC News Prez Want The View Hosts to Nix Personal Attacks After Joy and Meghan Blow-Up

ABC News President Kim Godwin has jumped in to defuse the latest on-air battle between The View co-hosts. On Monday, viewers saw Joy Behar and Meghan McCain have a nasty dust up when they were discussing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) mask mandate comments and anti-Semitic attacks.

Godwin, who took over as news prez this month, wants the women to stop with the personal attacks and wants the behind-the-scenes culture to be improved. TMZ reported Godwin had a last-minute virtual meeting with the hosts and producers after ABC was bombarded with calls to have McCain axed for the hostile dust-up she and Behar had. Godwin told everyone the attacks were toxic for viewers and this is not what she wants for the long-running talk show.

The meeting and its message wasn't a hit with McCain, according to the site. McCain allegedly stormed out of the meeting, claimed she was being "attacked," and left before they concluded.