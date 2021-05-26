Actors Share Reactions to 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations

After the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominations for the 48th annual Daytime Emmys, stars' reactions have begun to trickle in on social media. They shared their shock, gratitude, and joy at the exciting news.

RELATED: 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced

The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, told Soap Hub:

It’s a thrilling, ‘pinch me’ moment especially as it was announced on Entertainment Tonight. I just got back from my maternity leave a few weeks ago and now I’m so honored to have received this news.

One of her category companions, General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), posted on Instagram:

Another star up for that award, Melissa Claire Egan (The Young and the Restless, Chelsea), stated she was "honored" and "grateful":

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan, General Hospital) shared her reaction on the same medium:

Two-time winner Tamara Braun (Ava, Days of Our Lives) dished:

Y&R's Courtney Hope (Sally) added:

One Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee, The Bold and the Beautiful star Darin Brooks (Wyatt), told Soap Hub:

I’m over the moon. I’ve been on the show for over eight years. I wanted to check this box for myself, for Brad [Bell, BB’s executive producer/head writer]. I wanted to be in this category at least once during my time on BB. I’m so happy, so proud.

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series contender Tajh Bellow (T.J.) shared his joy on Instagram:

Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS) kept it short and sweet, tweeting:

Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) posted a lovely video of her utter joy:

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series candidate Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS) credited the behind-the-scenes team for all their hard work:

Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn) chimed in:

DAYS' Victoria Platt (Dr. Amanda Raynor) mused: