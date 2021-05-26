Don Diamont

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Liam, Hope, and Bill are still arguing about Liam’s fate. Hope thinks lying isn’t always the answer, but Bill thinks lying sometimes works.

As usual, Liam is trying to split it down the middle. Liam thinks it’s not Bill’s decision. Bill, because he is Dollar Bill, thinks he knows what's best and tries to explain to these simpletons that gray areas exist.

Hope thinks the truth can clear Liam’s conscience. Bill thinks a clear conscience will keep Liam away from Beth until she is in college. Bill is having none of this and to do the right thing is BS. After all, he sent his prized car to the other side of the world. There are no witnesses and no leads.

Side Note: I can hear Bill’s inner voice saying, “WHAT IN THE NAME OF ALL THAT IS HOLY DO THEY NOT UNDERSTAND? I PARTED WAYS WITH MY PRIZED AUTOMOBILE FOR THIS?!?!"

Bill thinks Hope’s bad advice and Hope’s guilty conscience are the worst combo platter ever. Liam thinks about how no matter how trashy Vinny was, he didn’t deserve to die. Bill thinks Liam has lost his mind and is scrambling to make them realize how sacred their family is. . . . and how worthless Vinny was.

Bill doesn’t want them to squander the opportunity he provided them by throwing Vinny’s wallet over the embankment and sending his precious car to another continent. Please, just give it 24 hours.

Will Hope and Liam’s common sense prevail? Will Bill stop himself from locking Hope and Liam away for their own good to save them from themselves? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!