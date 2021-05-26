Booked and Busy: Y&R Fave to Helm Netflix Holiday Flick Starring Lindsay Lohan

Michael Damian and Janeen Damian MaximoTV/YouTube

Welcome to another installment of Booked and Busy! This week, we're looking back at some soap veterans from years gone by and seeing what they're up to. First on the list is The Young and the Restless vet Michael Damian, who played rock star Danny Romalotti in the '80s and '90s; since soaps, he's turned his hand to directing a number of holiday flicks, and he is set to helm a new Netflix Christmas movie starring fellow soap alum Lindsay Lohan.

A Passions fan fave is showing up on ABC this week, as Passions star Eva Tamargo, AKA Lopez-Fitzgerald family matriarch Pilar, guests on an episode of the drama Rebel. And The Bold and the Beautiful's Daniel McVicar, who played scheming designer Clarke Garrison for years, is making his presence known on the Italian TV series Sport Crime. So let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

Lamman Rucker (ex-Garret) stars in TV One's new film, Bad Dad Rehab 2: The Next Session, premiering June 20 (Father's Day) at 8 PM EST

(ex-Garret) stars in TV One's new film, Bad Dad Rehab 2: The Next Session, premiering June 20 (Father's Day) at 8 PM EST Michael Nouri (ex-Caleb) stars in the action TV series Paper Empire; Hannibal Media is launching sales on the virtual European Film Market (EFM)

Another World

Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) will star in an untitled Netflix holiday film, playing an amnesiac, spoiled hotel heiress who falls for a blue-collar, single dad

The Bold and the Beautiful

Denise Richards (Shauna) stars in the action TV series Paper Empire; Hannibal Media is launching sales on the virtual European Film Market (EFM)

(Shauna) stars in the action TV series Paper Empire; Hannibal Media is launching sales on the virtual European Film Market (EFM) Daniel McVicar (ex-Clarke) stars in the Italian TV series Sport Crime

(ex-Clarke) stars in the Italian TV series Sport Crime Maitland Ward (ex-Jessica) is writing a memoir entitled My Escape From Hollywood: Why I Left to Become a Porn Star, out from Simon & Schuster’s Atria imprint in 2022

Days of Our Lives

Camila Banus (Gabi) and Wally Kurth (Justin) star in Lifetime Movie Network's Fatal Fiancé, premiering June 10 at 10 PM EST

The Doctors

Alec Baldwin (ex-Billy) will voice the main character in the animated movie The Boss Baby: Family Business, available on Peacock Premium July 2

General Hospital

One Life to Live

Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) stars in Brooklyn 99, whose eighth and final season will begin airing August 12 at 8 PM EST

(ex-Adriana) stars in Brooklyn 99, whose eighth and final season will begin airing August 12 at 8 PM EST Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) is working on a new album of original songs

(ex-Evangeline) is working on a new album of original songs Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) stars in Lifetime Movie Network's Fatal Fiancé, premiering June 10 at 10 PM EST

Passions

Eva Tamargo (ex-Pilar) guest stars as Sharon Cruz on the May 27 episode of Rebel, airing at 10:01 PM EST on ABC

Santa Barbara

Eric Close (ex-Sawyer) stars in the golf film The Mulligan, filming in Georgia and debuting in theaters in 2022

Search for Tomorrow

Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura) is co-producing the new play Thoughts of a Colored Man, hitting Broadway this fall; previews begin in October 2021

The Young and the Restless