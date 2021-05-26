Booked and Busy: Y&R Fave to Helm Netflix Holiday Flick Starring Lindsay Lohan

Michael Damian and Janeen Damian

Welcome to another installment of Booked and Busy! This week, we're looking back at some soap veterans from years gone by and seeing what they're up to. First on the list is The Young and the Restless vet Michael Damian, who played rock star Danny Romalotti in the '80s and '90s; since soaps, he's turned his hand to directing a number of holiday flicks, and he is set to helm a new Netflix Christmas movie starring fellow soap alum Lindsay Lohan.

A Passions fan fave is showing up on ABC this week, as Passions star Eva Tamargo, AKA Lopez-Fitzgerald family matriarch Pilar, guests on an episode of the drama Rebel. And The Bold and the Beautiful's Daniel McVicar, who played scheming designer Clarke Garrison for years, is making his presence known on the Italian TV series Sport Crime. So let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

  • Lamman Rucker (ex-Garret) stars in TV One's new film, Bad Dad Rehab 2: The Next Session, premiering June 20 (Father's Day) at 8 PM EST
  • Michael Nouri (ex-Caleb) stars in the action TV series Paper Empire; Hannibal Media is launching sales on the virtual European Film Market (EFM)

Another World

  • Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) will star in an untitled Netflix holiday film, playing an amnesiac, spoiled hotel heiress who falls for a blue-collar, single dad

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Denise Richards (Shauna) stars in the action TV series Paper Empire; Hannibal Media is launching sales on the virtual European Film Market (EFM)
  • Daniel McVicar (ex-Clarke) stars in the Italian TV series Sport Crime 
  • Maitland Ward (ex-Jessica) is writing a memoir entitled My Escape From Hollywood: Why I Left to Become a Porn Star, out from Simon & Schuster’s Atria imprint in 2022

Days of Our Lives

The Doctors

  • Alec Baldwin (ex-Billy) will voice the main character in the animated movie The Boss Baby: Family Business, available on Peacock Premium July 2

General Hospital

One Life to Live

Passions

Santa Barbara

  • Eric Close (ex-Sawyer) stars in the golf film The Mulligan, filming in Georgia and debuting in theaters in 2022

Search for Tomorrow

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura) is co-producing the new play Thoughts of a Colored Man, hitting Broadway this fall; previews begin in October 2021

The Young and the Restless

  • Chuck Pratt (former head writer and co-executive producer) and Tracey Thomson (former co-head writer) have had their Disney show, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, renewed for Season 2
  • Burgess Jenkins (ex-Billy) is directing the faith-based film Making Him Famous, filmed in Burlington, North Carolina
  • John Enos (ex-Bobby) appears in the upcoming action thriller The Commando 
  • Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will voice a central character in the animated movie The Boss Baby: Family Business, available on Peacock Premium July 2
  • Michael Damian (ex-Danny) will co-write and produce an untitled Netflix holiday film starring Lindsay Lohan, who plays an amnesiac and spoiled hotel heiress who falls for a blue-collar single dad; his wife Janeen is slated to direct and co-write the movie
  • Ray Wise (ex-Ian) will star in the comedy King Knight, which will screen virtually this August at the 25th annual Fantasia International Film Festival; Wise will be interviewed in the upcoming documentary RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, as he played Leon Nash in the original 1987 film
  • Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna) will star in the indie thriller Snow Valley

