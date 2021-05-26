General Hospital's Scarlett Fernandez Hospitalized After Bike Accident

Get well soon, Scarlett Fernandez! One of General Hospital's youngest stars, Fernandez (who plays Charlotte Cassadine) got into a bike crash last weekend that landed her in the hospital. 

The 11-year-old posted a pic of herself on Instagram, sharing that she'd undergone surgery on both of her arms. Fernandez added that she still has some healing to do and expressed her gratitude to the medical professionals that treated her.

Read Scarlett's update below.

