Kelly Clarkson to Take Over The Ellen DeGeneres Show Time Slot

NBC has figured out what to do with the huge hole The Ellen DeGeneres Show will leave when it ends next season. The Kelly Clarkson Show will take over the timeslot currently occupied by Ellen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Clarkson's show, which is produced and owned by NBCUniversal syndication, will slip into the time period during fall 2022 on NBC-owned stations.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been carried in major markets by NBC across the country. The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently on 200 stations in the country and will be billed as daytime's headliner in leading time periods once DeGeneres takes her final bow.

Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Local, said in a statement:

These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.

This move is a financial benefit, as Warners owned and produced Ellen. Tracie Wilson, executive VP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, also stated:

The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success. Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently in its sophomore season and has been renewed for two years through 2023.