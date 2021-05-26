Michael Fairman to Host Star-Studded Daytime Emmy Nominations Special

Michael Fairman TV is gathering some of soaps' brightest stars for a live-streamed special celebrating nominees for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys. Fairman shared the guest list for the exciting event this evening.

Expect appearances from: The Young and the Restless' Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith), Courtney Hope (Sally), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), and Bryton James (Devon); General Hospital's Finola Hughes (Alex/Anna), Max Gail (ex-Mike), and Dominic Zamprogna (Dante); The Bold and the Beautiful's Darin Brooks (Wyatt); and Days of Our Lives' Wally Kurth (Justin) and Tamara Braun (Ava).

Stream tonight's event here at 7:30 PM EST.