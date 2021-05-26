Kelly Thiebaud

Love is in the air while General Hospital's Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) are on the run. Who would've thought Port Charles' number-one mob enforcer and "Dr. Evil," as her sister-in-law Maxie (Kirsten Storms) once called her, could possibly be a thing? Is Britt starting to thaw her cold heart and is falling for Jason?

Thiebaud talked with Michael Fairman TV about Britt's feelings for Jason and said:

Britt’s very much into him, especially with things that are going to be airing. He is someone in her life that she's never had before, and to be able to count on someone like that and lean on someone and have the support, and yeah, she is very much falling for him.

Wonder what the women in Jason's life, Carly (Laura Wright) and Sam (Kelly Monaco), will have to say about this. While Jason and Sam have ended their relationship and are free to see other people, that doesn't mean Carly will be so open to this idea. After all, she has always been the number-one lady in Jason's life. Will this scare Britt away? Thiebaud stated:

I think Britt is a little playing it safe with Carly, because on the one hand she sees the bond that they have and she obviously wants this person to like her because she's having feelings for Carly’s best friend. So, you know, so she's playing it safe slightly but also just a little bit, I think she gets to a point where it doesn't bother her anymore and she doesn't really pay or any mind, which Carly probably doesn't like. It's an interesting dynamic, you know. They've been friends. They're so close, and I think for any woman to step into that position with Jason and to be a love interest and have a romantic relationship with him, understanding that their dynamic is going to take some time.

Sounds like Carly may not be feeling this at all! To hear what Thiebaud has to say about Britt possibly having Huntington's Disease and going up against Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Cyru (Jeff Kober), watch below!