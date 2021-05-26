Melissa Claire Egan

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: At Fairview, Chelsea is berating Adam about ALL OF THE THINGS he did wrong and none of the things she did.

Side Note: ADAM, ADAM, ADAM, ADAM, ADAM, ADAM, ADAM!!

They are discussing their son Connor and how he will react to all of this madness. Adam says they can’t keep creating excuses for Chelsea’s absence and Chelsea doesn’t want Adam to warp Connor’s mind. Just then, the doctor walks in and Adam apologizes for irritating Chelsea. Unfortunately for our patient, the doctor thinks Adam is right.

Side Note: Wait, what fresh hell is this? Somebody thinks Adam is correct?

The doc goes on to say that Connor needs to understand he has a parent he can count on whilst she is under the purview of the doctors at the asylum. Chelsea seems less than convinced.

