Mike Manning to Headline and EP New Indie Drama The Way Out

Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, Days of Our Lives) is uniting with another daytime alum for a new project. He'll star opposite former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd in an upcoming indie drama.

Deadline reports that Barry Jay (the man behind the Barry's gym and Barry's Bootcamp franchises) is writing and directing the film, which is called The Way Out. Jay will also produce The Way Out, the first project under his shingle Fight Or Flight Films.

The movie centers on Alex Romero (Katy Keene's Jonny Beauchamp), a young man battling addiction. A wily boxer (played by Manning) named Shane Collins begins to mentor Alex, who begins to take control of his life, despite cautions from his sponsor (Shepherd) and BFF (Katy Keene's Ashleigh Murray)...but Shane's advice might not be the best. As he goes down the wrong road, Alex will have to fight for his sobriety...and to stay alive.

Shepherd and Manning are slated to EP the flick, while Carl Rumbaugh, Artisha Mann-Cooper, and Nick Theurer will also produce. The cast is currently filming the movie.