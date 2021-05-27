WATCH: Nick Cannon Teases New Talk Show
Nick Cannon is coming to a daytime line-up near you! The host takes center stage in a teaser for his self-titled, syndicated chatfest, set to launch this fall.
In the clip, fans can see a dapperly-dressed Cannon welcoming viewers to his set. The former child star quipped:
We're going to have a good time, y'all!
After making anti-Semitic comments in a podcast conversation with Professor Griff last year, Cannon saw his talk show postponed. The project was officially greenlit once again earlier this year.
Watch the preview of Nick Cannon below.