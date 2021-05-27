WATCH: Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes Headline Fox's Reboot of Fantasy Island

Steven Bergman Photography

Welcome to Fantasy Island! Fox is rebooting the classic show of the same name...and adding a few familiar faces. Kiara Barnes (Zoe, The Bold and the Beautiful) and Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, Guiding Light) are among the headliners on the series, currently in production in Puerto Rico.

Fantasy Island is set at an opulent resort where guests' every wish can be brought to life...but there might be more to this paradise than meets the eye! Sanchez plays Elena Roarke, descendant of the original Mr. Roarke; she put her life on hold to run the resort. Despite her cool façade, not everything is perfect.

Barnes is Ruby Okoro, an old soul battling a terminal disease, but being on the island might just give her a second chance at life. Joining Sanchez and Barnes will be former Scandal star Bellamy Young and Young & Hungry's John Gabriel Rodriquez.

Fantasy Island premieres August 10 at 9 PM EST. Check out the teaser below.