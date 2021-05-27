Whoopi Goldberg to Join The Edinburgh TV Festival

Whoopi Goldbert Steven Bergman Photography

Whoopi Goldberg is about to take a trip across the pond...virtually. Goldberg will take part in the upcoming Edinburgh TV Festival, slated for this summer.

Goldberg will participate in the International Icon Interview, where she will discuss her life behind and in front of the camera, along with the experiences she's had as a multi-award winner, according to Deadline.

Director of European Originals at Amazon Studios', Georgia Brown is also the advisory chair of the Edinburgh TV Festival. She reveals the theme of the event is "accelerating change" with sessions focusing on the changes in the industry, such as the commitments to diversity and the COVID-19 pandemic.