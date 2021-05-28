60 Minutes' John Dickerson to Join CBS Sunday Morning

CBS News correspondent John Dickerson is switching up his Sundays. After reporting for two years on the network's 60 Minutes, Dickerson is bringing his talents to CBS Sunday Morning and other programs, Variety reports. He previously co-anchored the show from January 2018 to mid-2019.

Now a chief political analyst and senior national correspondent, Dickerson will keep covering major political events. His latest career move will allow him to produce more items for CBS Sunday Morning, CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell, and Face the Nation. He is also developing a Paramount Plus series.

In a statement, CBS News shared:

This enables John to do more reporting on a regular basis across all of our programs and platforms, offering his distinctive political reporting and analysis, historical perspective, and prolific storytelling. John is also working on a series for Paramount Plus building on his background as a best-selling author and historian.

CBS Sunday Morning executive producer Rand Morrison added: