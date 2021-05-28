Scott Clifton, Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Liam and Hope are catching up on nekkid time on the couch in the back shack! They'd like to close the world out, but Hope does miss how their kids make the back shack a home.

Liam laments he may lose them because he turned Vinny into a speed bump. Hope tells Liam is a good man and is not a murderer. After all, Vinny's death was an accident. She wants him to keep that thought close to him.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Bill Has No Time For Hope and Liam’s Shared Conscience

Liam wonders how Hope manages to keep good and positive thoughts about him when he manages to make all of the wrong decisions. Hope just can't imagine a world without Liam, or their kids, or Kelly, or . . . you get the idea. Hope tells Liam she needs him.

Rather than embrace the moment in silence, Liam tells Hope she's the compass . . . no not ever, there was only one compass . . . that's guided him since they met . . . stop that old CBS P&G talk Liam! Liam does tell her they will be together through the next steps because they are a part of each other, no matter what happens.

Will Hope have the couch cleaned when Liam is gone? Will Liam make new friends in the big house? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

