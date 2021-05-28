Roger Howarth Explains Why He Was "Terrified" to Come Back to General Hospital

Steven Bergman Photography

After exiting General Hospital as Robert "Franco" Baldwin, Roger Howarth is now back on canvas as the mysterious doctor Austin. He opened up about his return to Soap Opera Digest, explaining what he was afraid to come back.

Of his first day back on set, Howarth dished:

I was straight-up terrified, 100 percent. I love what I do and I was glad to get back to it — but there’s a certain amount of nervous energy that showed up.

RELATED: Roger Howarth Will Remain on General Hospital

How does he plan to make Austin stand out from Franco? The actor noted: