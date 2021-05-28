WATCH: HBO Max Releases Tantalizing Teaser for Gossip Girl Reboot

HBO Max

XOXO, HBO Max! The streaming service has unveiled promo pics and a teaser trailer for its Gossip Girl reboot, which debuts July 8. Showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer-EP on the original CW show, will introduce the world to new teens, nine years after the Gossip Girl blog went dark in their world. But social media has changed the landscape for Gen Z, and New York will never be the same for these private school kids.

Some familiar and new faces will headline. The show stars teen blogger-turned-influencer Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind (ex-Emma, All My Children), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Zión Moreno (Control Z), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon), Jason Gotay (Peter Pan Live!), Thomas Doherty (Legacies), model-skateboarder Evan Mock, and newcomer Savannah Lee Smith.

Get a sneak peek at the Upper East Side action below.