On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Ashland and Sally are chatting on J.T.'s former burial spot. He wants to know who Sally wants to lure away from Genoa City. Sally admits that Summer has what she wants and for her to get it, Summer has to be gone.

Ashland says he admires her drive, but wonders if there's a more personal grudge involved. He's totes cool with that, especially if pulling Summer away will cause Kyle pain. They acknowledge their goals are aligned.

Ashland tells Sally he can make Summer the offer of a lifetime with a mere phone call. There is however, a catch. He wants to know where his son is. Slippery Sally smiles at him.

Summer enters the Abbott mansion looking for Kyle, but stumbles onto Tara. Tara informs Summer that Kyle just left for the office.

Side Note: Wouldn't you think Kyle would have let Summer know he was going to work?

Summer wants to catch up to him, but Tara decides it's time for a chat. Tara tells Summer she understands all these sudden changes must be hard for her. She adds she doesn't take Summer's support for granted.

Despite this, Summer has a question . . . if and when Tara gets custody and the divorce is final, will she return to New York? Tara admits she would want to start out someplace new . . . maybe even Genoa City so Harrison can be close to Kyle. After that bombshell, Tara takes her leave from Summer.

Will Sally regret making friends with Ashland? Will Summer learn how to be Phyllis to better handle Tara?

