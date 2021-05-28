Fans Interview The Young and the Restless' Sharon Case For Toronto Sun

Sharon Case Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Sharon Case (Sharon) is showing love to her supporters. Case sat for an interview with two of her biggest fans for the Toronto Sun.

Case chopped it up with "The Chat" podcast co-hosts Alan Sarapa and Dee Flintakis about the reel she submitted for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, the complicated relationship her character has with Adam (Mark Grossman), and the fan "ship" world.

Check out part one below!