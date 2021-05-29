The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 31-June 4, 2021

Scott Clifton

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Liam (Scott Clifton) ponders his future.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is enraged when he learns Liam turned Vinny into a speed bump

Hope (Annika Noelle) ponders Bill’s words.

Liam believes he has hope for the future.

Hope goes IN on Bill (Don Diamont).

Hope leans on mama Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Flo (Katrina Bowden) grills Shauna (Denise Richards) about Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Liam refuses to snitch on Bill.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke remember to go to work.

Hope forgives Liam for all of his sins.

Liam confesses and is arrested.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is wrapped up in baby mania.

Paris (Diamond White) can’t unhear a piece of gossip.

On down the road . . .

The Spencers face the winds of change.

Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) bask in parenthood.

Carter and Quinn (Rena Sofer) try to resist each other.

Thomas is his own worst enemy.

Finn’s relatives hold surprises.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!