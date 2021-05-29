Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 31-June 4, 2021

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Xander (Paul Telfer) face off.

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) have a heated confrontation.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) leans on Abe (James Reynolds).

Chanel (Precious Way) has a proposition for Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) wants Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to kill Claire (Isabel Durant).

Paulina (Jackee Harry) reveals all to Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) pays a visit to daddy Clyde (James Read).

Abe throws Paulina for a loop.

Gabi (Camila Banus) tosses Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) out on his behind.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) go at each other.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) bond.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Ava get closer and closer much to Nicole’s chagrin.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) turn the lights down because it’s time to get romantic.

Jan Spears uses Chloe as leverage to blackmail Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Melinda Trask (Tina Huang) puts the screws to Belle.

Claire finds herself in quite a bind.

Paulina fills Chanel in on her plans.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) blackmails Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry).

Down the road . . .

EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) returns to make things right with Samantha Gene.

Nicole panics when Eric (Greg Vaughan) returns.

Lani and Eli celebrate their love.

Gabi is the focus of Kate’s ire.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) returns and demands a divorce from Ben.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) tries to win over Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

EJ wants to reclaim his role as lead DiMera.

Paulina has serious plans for Horton Square.

Nicole and Samantha Gene set their sights on each other.

Chloe becomes the focus of both Philip and Brady.

Xander and Gwen make an intriguing connection.

Chanel, Allie, and Tripp (Lucas Adams) continue their romantic merry-go-round.

