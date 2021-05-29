Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 31-June 4, 2021

Greg Vaughan, Arianne Zucker

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

The theme seems to be, “Where there is smoke, there is fire.” Let’s get into it . . .

Romance and lust seem to be the order of the day in Salem. Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash) are flirty, Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) are smoking hot, and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Tripp’s (Lucas Adams) lips continue to interact. Rafe (Galen Gering) and Ava (Tamara Braun) hit the sheets, and Xander (Paul Telfer) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) engage in naughtiness in Alice Horton’s living room.

With Kristen gone, the Brady (Eric Martsolf)/Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin)/Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) triangle heats up! Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) do a little marital bonding. Meanwhile, Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) continues to try and fail at steering clear of Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). Just when their passion erupts again, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) returns.

Speaking of returns, Allie’s twin, Johnny (Carson Boatman) has returned to town along with their Uncle Eric (Greg Vaughan) - which elates and panics Nicole.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) refuses to give up on his true love, Ciara (Victoria Konefal). He burns the divorce papers she sent, but she returns to town and shows up on his bed.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) appears to have some shocking news for Steven Earl (Stephen Nichols). In other shocking news, Ben, Claire (Isabel Durant), Tripp, and Allie enjoy a day at the lake, and find a dead body!

Side Note: The last supposedly dead body in that lake was Nick Fallon - who was not so much dead . . . at least at that point.

Chloe struggles with Jan Spears (Heather Lindell). Xander tussles with Philip and a surprise guest visits Paulina (Jackee Harry).

What do you think about summer in Salem?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!