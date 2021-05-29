General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 31-June 4, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) and Laura (Genie Francis) get real with each other.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) needs answers from Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Chase (Josh Swickard) doesn’t really understand what is happening.

Laura is stunned by what she finds.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) wants to sit down with Jordan.

Finn (Michael Easton) gives Peter (Wes Ramsey) the business.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) really wants to hear Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) voice.

Jackie (Kim Delaney) feels bad.

Jordan just doesn’t know what to do with herself.

On down the road . . .

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and Laura continue to feud.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) must choose between “Mike” (Maurice Benard) and vindication.

Carly (Laura Wright) goes hard against Cyrus.

Finn does his best to save Chase's life.

Jason (Steve Burton) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) face a rocky road.

Shawn (Sean Blakemore) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) bond behind bars.

Brook Lynn makes boss moves.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) team up.

Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) come together to battle a stalker.

Trina’s (Sydney Mikayla) graduation brings danger.

Carly’s new role puts her add odds with Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

Questions continue to surround Chase’s paternity.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Cameron (James Lipton) confront a familiar face.

Brando and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) find themselves on opposite sides of Cyrus.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) build heat through animosity.

Work forces Jordan and Curtis to get close.

