Veteran soap actor Robert Hogan, who appeared on Another World as Vince McKinnon from 1987 to 1989, has passed away at age 87, notes Soap Opera News. According to his official obituary, Hogan died of complications from pneumonia on May 27.

Over his 60-year career, Hogan appeared on numerous daytime serials. In his AW role the native New Yorker appeared on As the World Turns as L.J. McDermott, Days of Our Lives as Will Austin and Scott Banning, Sr., All My Children as Dr. Bell, General Hospital as Dr. Phil Brewer #2 and Burt Marshall, One Life to Live as Charlie Briggs, and Bright Promise as Assistant D.A. Stephens.

A Korean War veteran, Hogan studied engineering at New York University before heading to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts to study acting. Throughout his 60 years as an actor, he treaded the boards in Broadway and Off Broadway productions alike. His numerous primetime TV roles through the decades included spots on St. Elsewhere, The Wire, Murder, She Wrote, The Colbys, Peyton Place, and Mork & Mindy, among many others. He was also the namesake for the lead character on Hogan's Heroes, a show on which he guested.

Hogan is survived by: his wife of 38 years, Mary Hogan; his three children, Jud, Stephen, and Chris, from his first marriage to Sharon Hogan; and two grandchildren.