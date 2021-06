Mayim Bialik is receiving great reviews for helming Jeopardy!, notes Yahoo!. The actress and scientist herself said at the top of the show that it was an "incredible honor" to guest host the iconic competition series, and fans responded positively to Bialik on social media.

RELATED: Mayim Bialik Talks Guest Hosting Jeopardy!: "These Are My People"

On Twitter, they enthused:

Bialik herself shared after last night's show: