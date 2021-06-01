Mayim Bialik Talks Guest Hosting Jeopardy!: "These Are My People"
Jeopardy! welcomed Mayim Bialik this week. The actress, neurobiologist, and guest host spoke to USA TODAY about what it meant to her to stand at Alex Trebek's famous lectern and bringing her academic expertise to the show.
Does Bialik always win when she plays along at home? She shared:
A lot of people assume that I'm naturally good at 'Jeopardy!' and I must play at home and always win. But the kind of knowledge and information that is required to be a 'Jeopardy!'-level champion is very, very specific. And I have specificity in neuroscience and in how to be a sitcom actress, but this is a different kind of fandom.
The opportunity meant the world to her, the Call Me Kat star explained:
I was so grateful. There were a few snafus in terms of scheduling and COVID. Part of our industry was shut down after Thanksgiving, and I was so nervous that I would lose my slotted dates. To do this also knowing the importance and significance after Alex passed away (and) really honoring this brand and this show was so important to me.
That was before I even got there, and then my experience of actually filming was so incredibly gratifying, and I don't really know how to explain it other than to say it really felt like being home. It felt like these are my people, the way that the show is run, the way that that we understand the material and how to move through this show it just felt really, really natural, and it was terrific. I cried. I cried after my two days there. I didn’t want to leave.