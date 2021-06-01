Mayim Bialik Talks Guest Hosting Jeopardy!: "These Are My People"

Jeopardy! welcomed Mayim Bialik this week. The actress, neurobiologist, and guest host spoke to USA TODAY about what it meant to her to stand at Alex Trebek's famous lectern and bringing her academic expertise to the show.

Does Bialik always win when she plays along at home? She shared:

A lot of people assume that I'm naturally good at 'Jeopardy!' and I must play at home and always win. But the kind of knowledge and information that is required to be a 'Jeopardy!'-level champion is very, very specific. And I have specificity in neuroscience and in how to be a sitcom actress, but this is a different kind of fandom.

The opportunity meant the world to her, the Call Me Kat star explained:

I was so grateful. There were a few snafus in terms of scheduling and COVID. Part of our industry was shut down after Thanksgiving, and I was so nervous that I would lose my slotted dates. To do this also knowing the importance and significance after Alex passed away (and) really honoring this brand and this show was so important to me.