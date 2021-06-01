Telma Hopkins Discusses The Young and the Restless Guest Stint
This week on The Young and the Restless, Bryton James (Devon) will get some surprising news about Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) past from private eye Denise Tolliver (Telma Hopkins). On Family Matters, Hopkins played Rachel Baines-Crawford, mom to James' character, Richie. Hopkins spoke to Soap Opera Digest about guest starring on one of her favorite soaps.
TV veteran Hopkins was thrilled to get the role on Y&R, a show she's loved for years. She shared:
YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS became one of my favorites just because the stories were so intriguing, and I knew people that worked there — Marguerite Ray [ex-Mamie], Victoria Rowell [ex-Drucilla], Kristoff St. John [ex-Neil]. I just got hooked! I mean, I remember when Peter Bergman [Jack] came on. I’ve just watched it for a long time and really enjoyed it and, of course, it became more personal because of people on it that I knew. And when Bryton [James, Devon] came on as a kid, that just really sucked me in even more.
Hopkins enjoyed meeting some of her fave soap stars, dishing of sharing an elevator with Eric Braeden (Victor Newman):
I was so excited. We got on the elevator at the same time and it took a while before I realized it was him because we’re masked up. But when I realized it, I started babbling like an idiot [laughs]. He was so nice, but he was in a hurry, and I was trying to get in my, ‘I’ve been watching you forever!’ I was thrilled about that. Michelle Stafford [Phyllis], who I lo-o-o-ve, I got a chance to meet her; Christian LeBlanc [Michael], who I love; I met Sharon Case [Sharon]. It was wonderful!
Of filming her guest stint, Hopkins that she immediately hugged James, who was there when she first walked in. That helped settle her in, she noted, stating:
I was surprised at how quickly it went and relieved that it went so well and that kind of took that real anxiety out of it for me, so I wasn’t quite as nervous the second show. But I told them, ‘Don’t get carried away [with the amount of dialogue for Denise], because I will come up missing.’ I don’t know how they do all that dialogue! I have great, great admiration for those actors because they do some serious work.