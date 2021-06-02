Booked and Busy: GH Alum Joins Fear the Walking Dead and Releases New Single

Steven Bergman Photography

This week on Booked and Busy, we're all about the double threats. First up is General Hospital alum Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon). Not only has he been upped to recurring status on Fear the Walking Dead, but under the name Palmer, he's also released a new pop single called "Waiting." Sounds like he's really taking the name of our column to heart!

Elsewhere, actors are stepping away from their roles in front of the screen to dabble in other media. All My Children veteran Dondré T. Whitfield (ex-Terrence) has donned his hosting hat, joining the digital entertainment news show PEOPLE (the TV Show!). And the likes of Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien, As The World Turns) and Tina Huang (Melinda, Days of Our Lives) are lending their vocal talents to the new Star Wars animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, available now on Disney+. So let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

Another World

Thomas Ian Griffith (ex-Catlin) will reprise his The Karate Kid III role (as villain Terry Silver) in Season 4 of Netflix's Cobra Kai; watch a teaser here

As The World Turns

Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) is lending her vocal talents to the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, now streaming on Disney+

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) will recur on Season 2 of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond as Lieutenant Frank Newton; under the moniker "Palmer," he has also released a new pop/R&B called "Waiting," which you can listen to here

(ex-Dillon) will recur on Season 2 of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond as Lieutenant Frank Newton; under the moniker "Palmer," he has also released a new pop/R&B called "Waiting," which you can listen to here Gregory Harrison (Gregory) appears in the 2014 Hallmark holiday film The Nine Lives of Christmas, which re-airs on July 25 at 10 PM EST as part of the network's Christmas in July slate

(Gregory) appears in the 2014 Hallmark holiday film The Nine Lives of Christmas, which re-airs on July 25 at 10 PM EST as part of the network's Christmas in July slate Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) is preparing to release his eleventh album, Play, he told People; he appears on the cover of the magazine's second annual Pride issue

(ex-Miguel) is preparing to release his eleventh album, Play, he told People; he appears on the cover of the magazine's second annual Pride issue Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) has begun filming Season 3 of her CBC drama Diggstown

Guiding Light

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) stars in the upcoming heist thriller The Yacht with Ruby Rose and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Loving

Elizabeth Mitchell (ex-Dinah Lee) will star in Netflix's lesbian YA vampire drama First Kill

One Life to Live

Nafessa Williams (ex-Deanna) has been cast in Lee Daniels ' FX pilot The Spook Who Sat By the Door, a fictional story of a Black CIA operative in the 1960s

(ex-Deanna) has been cast in ' FX pilot The Spook Who Sat By the Door, a fictional story of a Black CIA operative in the 1960s Tonja Walker (ex-Alex) has been cast in the upcoming short film The Lie; filming began last weekend in Los Angeles (see pics here)

(ex-Alex) has been cast in the upcoming short film The Lie; filming began last weekend in Los Angeles (see pics here) Jason Tam (ex-Markko) has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the theater group Keen Company

(ex-Markko) has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the theater group Keen Company Brandon Routh (ex-Seth) stars in the 2014 Hallmark holiday film The Nine Lives of Christmas, which re-airs on July 25 at 10 PM EST as part of the network's Christmas in July slate

Passions

Colton Shires (ex-Little Ethan) stars in the upcoming teen drama flick The Final Exam

(ex-Little Ethan) stars in the upcoming teen drama flick The Final Exam Jill Remez (ex-Juanita) appears in the comedy film Eat Wheaties!

Port Charles

Carly Schroeder (ex-Serena) appears in the 2009 TV film Prayers for Bobby, airing June 20 on Lifetime at 10 AM EST

Ryan's Hope

Tichina Arnold (ex-Zena) appears in the upcoming feature film Runt, about high schoolers falling into a cycle of violence, out this fall

The Young and the Restless