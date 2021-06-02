The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nails 100M on Instagram, Announces VIP Giveaway

Ellen DeGeneres

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is climbing to new heights on social media. The show's official Instagram account has nabbed 100 million followers, with DeGeneres herself breaking the news on Wednesday. She also announced a new giveaway to thank a follower for their support. The comedian quipped,

Isn’t that exciting? Seems like just yesterday we were at 99.9 million.

DeGeneres revealed fans can click on the contest link in the IG account's bio and explain to the show's producers why they want to be in the studio audience next year.

Viewers will enter to win two VIP tickets to the show's final season, with airfare and hotel accommodations all paid. Participants must follow the account as well to take part in the contest.

RELATED: The Ellen DeGeneres Show to End After 19 Seasons

Watch DeGeneres kick off the competition below.