The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nails 100M on Instagram, Announces VIP Giveaway

Author:
Publish date:
Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is climbing to new heights on social media. The show's official Instagram account has nabbed 100 million followers, with DeGeneres herself breaking the news on Wednesday. She also announced a new giveaway to thank a follower for their support. The comedian quipped, 

Isn’t that exciting? Seems like just yesterday we were at 99.9 million.

DeGeneres revealed fans can click on the contest link in the IG account's bio and explain to the show's producers why they want to be in the studio audience next year.

Viewers will enter to win two VIP tickets to the show's final season, with airfare and hotel accommodations all paid. Participants must follow the account as well to take part in the contest.

RELATED: The Ellen DeGeneres Show to End After 19 Seasons

Watch DeGeneres kick off the competition below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ellen 01
Talk Shows

The Ellen DeGeneres Show to End After 19 Seasons

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson to Take Over The Ellen DeGeneres Show Time Slot

Ellen DeGeneres
Talk Shows

WarnerMedia To Investigate The Ellen DeGeneres Show For Toxic Workplace Atmosphere

ellen5
Talk Shows

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wins For Best Talk Show/Entertainment!