Hallmark's Soap Sunday to Feature Holiday Films Starring Sudsers' Finest

Cameron Mathison The Christmas Club

As part of its "Christmas in July" programming, Hallmark is dedicating a whole day to holiday flicks starring soap actors! On Sunday, July 18, the network will get positively sudsy with some of our favorite thespians.

Expect fan-favorite flicks with the likes of Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, All My Children), Chaley Rose (ex-Zoey, Nashville), Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas, Days of Our Lives), Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, The Bold and the Beautiful), Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle, Guiding Light; ex-Haley, One Tree Hill), Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), Fiona Gubelmann (ex-Heather, Daytime Divas), and more!

