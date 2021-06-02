Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to Headline Weekday Program Today in 30

Steven Bergman Photography

Get ready for the best of Today! Variety reports that Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will headline a half-hour program on streaming featuring "highlights" from NBC's morning show. Called Today in 30, the new program will be available each weekday at 1 PM EST (with repeats at 7 PM EST and 9 PM EST) on Today All Day and YouTube. Today in 30 starts June 8.

Today in 30 is intended to bring the latest Today coverage to audiences and present highlights from the daily four-hour broadcast. Viewers will also get a few behind-the-scenes treats to which regular watchers won't be privy.

Libby Leist, an NBC News senior vice president who oversees Today, said:

We offer four hours of live TV that not every busy human being can see. We feel like this next-generation ‘Today’ show audience wants to go watch this content in a streaming service.

Other programs from familiar faces at Today will also be available on streaming services soon. Fans will be able to enjoy an Al Roker-hosted cooking show, a shopping program fronted by contributor Jill Martin, and content from NBC News' Vicky Nguyen and Stephanie Ruhle.