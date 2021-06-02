WATCH: Cindy McCain Talks Meghan on The View: "It Does Make Me Cringe a Little Bit”

Last week on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Andy Cohen sat down with Cindy McCain. The Bravo mogul asked the widow of late Republican Sen. John McCain what she thought about daughter Meghan McCain sparring with her co-hosts on The View.

Cohen queried:

I have to ask, when you see Meghan getting into it on The View with Whoopi [Goldberg], and they’re just like—I mean, I call, The View is not totally not far from The Real Housewives—did you know that Meghan was such a tough cookie and a fighter? Because she gets into it with the other women, and what is your reaction when you’re watching?

McCain replied:

Well, you know, ever since she was very little, we called her ‘John McCain in a dress’ because she was always fighting. She was always questioning and talking and making sure that not only did she understand what was going on but 'could we change it' kind of thing. She’s always been that way, so that’s her nickname within the family. And I think she’s doing a great job. I mean, she stands up for what she believes in and that’s all that you can ask for. And she’s also really smart. So I appreciate what she does. I don’t always agree with her, but I do appreciate it.

Cohen then questioned if her daughter's face-offs with Goldberg "upset" McCain. McCain answered:

Well yeah, from a mom—you teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff, and it does make me cringe a little bit. But again, it’s her job and it’s what she does, and it’s Whoopi’s job to keep the peace, so I understand everything that’s going on there. But as a mom, yeah, it does bother me a little bit.

Watch the chat below.