Judge Judy Talks Leaving CBS: "It’s Going to Be a Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce"

On June 8, fans will watch Judith Sheindlin will render judgment on Judge Judy for the final time. As the legal eagle heads to streaming to head up Amazon/IMDb TV's Judy Justice, she spoke to The Wall Street Journal about wrapping up her relationship with CBS.

Last fall, when CBS brought on The Drew Barrymore Show, some CBS stations in big markets bumped the courtroom show Hot Bench, created by Sheindlin, to secondary channels. The Wall Street Journal reports that the chatfest averaged 719,000 viewers so far this season, while Hot Bench rakes in 2.3 million.

Sheindlin was not pleased with CBS' decision, saying:

You disrespected my creation. And you were wrong. Not only in disrespecting my creation, but your gamble in what you put in its place.

She added:

We had a nice marriage. It’s going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce.

CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio said in a statement: