Abby Huntsman Reveals Departing The View Was "Best Decision" She Made

Exiting The View was the "best decision" for Abby Huntsman. The former co-host opened up to People and gave the real scoop as to why she vacated her job on the talk show. Huntsman initially stated she left the show to join her father Jon Huntsman's campaign for governor of Utah. Now Huntsman is giving a little more insight on why she exited. Huntsman stated:

I don't talk much about that time, and I won't, but the decision that I made was probably the best decision I could have made for my life, for my mental health, for my happiness, for my family.

Huntsman further went on to explain how she told the execs at The View and gave a little more insight to her departure. Huntsman explained:

As anyone should when they go quit a job, you go sit down with the executives and you tell them why. And I spoke to them before that as well, about concerns that I've had on the show and environment and things like that. I said, 'I'm walking out these doors, but I hope that certain things that we talked about will change.' But, of course, everyone wants to write about the drama, because that is the show.

Wonder what changes and environment is she referring to? Is Huntsman still in touch with the ladies? She disclosed she on her birthday The View's moderator Whoopi Goldberg sent her a box of chocolate and a note for her birthday last month and divulged:

