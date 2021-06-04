The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 7-11, 2021

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is wracked with guilt when he works with Eric (John McCook).

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is jarred by Liam’s (Scott Clifton) confession.

Liam’s prison time is being observed by a new prison guard (Juan Blasquez).

What will Paris (Diamond White) do when she finds out it was Quinn (Rena Sofer) who actually slept with Carter?

Thomas believes there might be more to Liam’s confession than meets the eye.

Hope (Annika Noelle) appeals to Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to help Liam.

Carter and Quinn are floored by a revelation.

Thomas has words with an incarcerated Liam.

Carter gets down on one knee and once again proposes to Zoe (Kiara Barnes).

