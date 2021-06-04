Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of June 7-11, 2021

Alison Sweeney

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

The walls are closing in on Sami (Alison Sweeney)! She feels somewhat guilty for fooling around with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) as a married woman. Lucas may have different feelings as he brings Sami on a stroll down Memory Lane to reminisce about their long history together.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: EJ and Johnny and Eric, OH MY!

However, trouble comes to the front door when EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) makes a stunning recovery and a trip to Salem!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!