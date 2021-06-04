Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of June 7-11, 2021

Precious Way

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) go to war over Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) gets all up in Ava’s (Tamara Braun) face.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) have bonding time.

Philip gets physical with Jan Spears (Heather Lindell).

Xander (Paul Telfer) uses their affair to procure employment from Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Chanel (Precious Way) gets the go ahead to open a bakery in Horton Square.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) has questions for Gwen (Emily O’Brien) about Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Melinda Trask Puts the Screws to Belle

Roman (Josh Taylor) provides Nicole a shoulder to lean on.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) reunite.

Gwen and Xander have a tussle.

Nicole considers telling Eric (Greg Vaughan) about her night with Xander.

Chanel has another encounter with Eli’s (Lamon Archey) assets.

Chanel and Allie grow closer and closer.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla double date with Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Justin (Wally Kurth).

Xander gets aggressive with Dr. Snyder.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) seeks advice about Gwen from Kayla and Steve.

Abe (James Reynolds) is very intrigued by Paulina (Jackee Harry).

Kayla and Tripp (Lucas Adams) bond.

Xander does Gwen a solid.

Jan Spears, once again, falls into a comatose state.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!