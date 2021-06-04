General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 7-11, 2021

Kelly Monaco

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Shawn (Sean Blakemore) gather information.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) is taken aback.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) corners Michael (Chad Duell).

Chase (Josh Swickard) makes slow strides towards regaining his health.

Laura (Genie Francis) is in danger.

Michael clues Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) in on his encounter with Jax.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) tries her best to pull the wool over Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) eyes.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Finn Goes IN on Peter

Carly (Laura Wright) gets an anxiety-provoking message.

“Mike” (Maurice Benard) receives some sage words.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) tells Dante to get off Maxie’s case.

Finn (Michael Easton) weighs his options.

Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) returns to Port Charles.

Carly keeps Jax at bay.

Willow and Michael get a little closer.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) gets good news.

Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) call on Dante to investigate a possible threat.

Aunt Stella has words with Portia (Brook Kerr) about Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!