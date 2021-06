Walt Disney Television/Todd Wawrychuk

General Hospital's Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte Cassadine) is on the mend. The actress thanked her fans for their well wishes after she was in a bike crash at the end of last month, landing her in the hospital with a pair of casts on both arms.

Fernandez gave an update on her status on Twitter and stated: